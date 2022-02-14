Memorial and funeral service details for Kuli Roberts

South African journalist, actor, and author - Kuli Roberts - died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg. She was 49.

A close friend revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new show. "She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed," the friend told City Press.

Invited close friends and media will gather for a special memorial in celebration of her life on Wednesday. The memorial will be live-streamed.

A funeral service for the beloved public figure will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg this week. The service will also be live-streamed.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Time: 10:00

Live-stream link

FUNERAL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022

Time: 9:00

Live-stream link TBC