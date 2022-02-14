23m ago

add bookmark

Memorial and funeral service details for Kuli Roberts

Graye Morkel
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kuli Roberts.
Kuli Roberts.
Photo: Daniel Born/Gallo Images

South African journalist, actor, and author - Kuli Roberts - died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg. She was 49. 

A close friend revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new show. "She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed," the friend told City Press.

Invited close friends and media will gather for a special memorial in celebration of her life on Wednesday. The memorial will be live-streamed.

A funeral service for the beloved public figure will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg this week. The service will also be live-streamed.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DETAILS 

Date: Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Time: 10:00

Live-stream link

FUNERAL DETAILS 

Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022

Time: 9:00 

Live-stream link TBC

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kuli robertslocal celebrities
For subscribers
Famous Covid rulebreakers

8h ago

Famous Covid rulebreakers
New to Britbox: Sister Boniface

11 Feb

New to Britbox: Sister Boniface
Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'

11 Feb

Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'
Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices

10 Feb

Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices
Read more here
Showmax
The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

11 Feb

The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»

11 Feb

8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»

09 Feb

Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo