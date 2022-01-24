Memorial and funeral service details for Patrick Shai

Details for the memorial and funeral service of actor Patrick Shai have been announced.

The 7de Laan actor died by suicide on Saturday, 22 January, a spokesperson confirmed.

A memorial service to honour the life of the veteran actor will take place at Market Theatre in Newton from 12:00 - 15:00 on Thursday, 27 January.

A funeral service will take place on 29 January publicist Sihle Sibisi told Channel24 that details would be confirmed later.

If you or someone you know needs help, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).



