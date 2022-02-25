Memorial and funeral service details for Riky Rick

South African rapper Riky Rick died on Wednesday at age 34.
A private funeral service will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March. The family have planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed.
Close friends, family and selected media will gather for a special tribute celebration on 4 March. The tribute will also be live-streamed.
"The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days," said a press statement.
FUNERAL DETAILS
Date: Tuesday, 1 March 2022
Time: 10:00
MEMORIAL DETAILS
Date: Friday, 4 March 2022
Time: 10:00
Live-stream links will be provided closer to the time.
