Memorial and funeral service details for Riky Rick

South African rapper Riky Rick died on Wednesday at age 34.







As news of his death sent shockwaves across the country, Riky is remembered as trailblazer who left an incredible mark on pop culture. (

A private funeral service will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March. The family have planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed.

Close friends, family and selected media will gather for a special tribute celebration on 4 March. The tribute will also be live-streamed.

"The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days," said a press statement.

FUNERAL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Time: 10:00

MEMORIAL DETAILS

Date: Friday, 4 March 2022

Time: 10:00

Live-stream links will be provided closer to the time.

ALSO READ | Riky Rick: 'Legacy is to leave a stamp on someone's character'

ALSO READ | Riky Rick's final tweet a reference to his emotional song, Home



