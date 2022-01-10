3h ago

Minka Kelly about South African trip with Trevor Noah: 'The holiday of a lifetime'

Graye Morkel
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are enjoying their summer holiday in South Africa.

But who wouldn't? Have you seen their envy-worthy holiday photos yet? 

The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights star, who started dating in 2020, split earlier this year but appear to have rekindled their romance

The couple have shared photos of their incredible vacation on Instagram, including Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday celebrations and endless beach days with Trevor's famous friends Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Anele and Khaya have also been posting photos of their time on a luxury boat cruise - and we're jealous! 

Posting about her memorable South African stay on Instagram, Minka wrote: "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi."

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Anele wrote: "Makoti."

Director Bille Woodruff commented on the post, saying: "... it's my favorite place!!!! So many incredible lovely people!! [sic]"

TAKE A LOOK HERE:

