Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones relationship timeline: When did the cracks start to show?

Reports of TV personality Minnie Dlamini's "mystery man" Quinton Jones first surfaced in 2015, with the celebrity "it couple" tying the knot in 2017.

The couple formed a close friendship while working together at Urban Brew Studios in 2010, and after a year of casual dating made their relationship official.

Speculation of trouble in paradise surfaced as early as 2018, only one year after the couple's fairytale wedding.

On Tuesday, TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones announced that they've filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage.



The celebrity "it couple" tied the knot in 2017 and shared their wedding celebration with the country in a three-part series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones.

The couple's relationship looked picture-perfect, and with the birth of their son in 2020, their marriage appeared stronger than ever.

From friendship to forever, and ultimately divorce court - we take a look at the couple's love story.

2010: FROM FRIENDS TO LOVERS

Minnie and Quinton met in 2010 at Urban Brew Studios, where they both worked at the time.

"He honestly became my best friend," Minnie said in an interview with Jacaranda FM ahead of the Becoming Mrs Jones premiere.

Despite any romantic feelings that might have developed between them, they were never single at the same time.

But as these things often go, some time passed, and when they both became available they decided to give romance a shot. They started dating casually for about a year until they made things official while on holiday.

2016: SURPRISE ENGAGEMENT

The couple kept much of their dating life under wraps, and in 2016 Minnie surprised fans with an engagement announcement. "I said yes," she captioned a photo of the beautiful engagement ring.

Although she still kept her then-mystery man's identity a secret, many had long speculated that Quinton was the lucky man in her life.

In a TV interview, Minnie said that keeping her relationship out of the public eye allowed them to figure out their relationship without having all the outside "noise."

"It's my sacred space and I've been able to have a very normal life... and it allowed me to be grounded" she said.

About the proposal, she said that Quinton popped the question during a romantic getaway after the pair had spent some time apart due to work commitments.

2017: BECOMING MRS JONES

The couple documented their big day with a three-part Showmax series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones.

Becoming Mrs Jones revealed intimate details about the lovebirds like how they met, the proposal and why she decided that he's the man for her.

The three-part series, beautifully narrated by Minnie, took viewers through Minnie's bachelorette in Paris, her traditional wedding in her hometown of KwaZulu-Natal, and her white wedding held in Cape Town.

Ahead of the premiere, speaking about the series, Minnie admitted that the process was challenging for Quinton, who is much more comfortable behind the camera.



"He is very chilled; he really didn't want to be in it at all," Minnie confessed, speaking about compromise during the filming process.

In a 2018 interview, speaking to Anele on her talk show Real Talk with Anele, she said they did not go for counselling before their wedding, and perhaps it's something that they would still do in the future.

"But, I also believe we have a different kind of relationship. We were best friends for many, many years, so our communication is very intense. I speak to him like I speak to my best friend, and therefore there are a lot of things that new couples who are about to get married are still trying to figure each other out. We've known each other for many years," she explained.

2018: TROUBLE IN PARADISE?

Rumours of trouble in paradise first started to surface in 2018, only one year after the couple's fairytale wedding, with reports of a heated argument between the pair at Cape Town International Airport.

"Whenever the poor guy tried to talk, she'd shout at him, saying, 'don't you dare talk to me," said an alleged eyewitness.

Addressing the swirling reports, Minnie tweeted: "First I'm getting divorced then I'm fighting in public with my husband. Mrs Jones ain't going anywhere no matter what lies you try spread."

First I’m getting divorced then I’m fighting in public with my husband ?????? Mrs Jones ain’t going anywhere no matter what lies you try spread ??? — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) January 14, 2018

2020: MINNIE BECOMES A MOTHER

Minnie and Quinton became parents on 16 November 2020. The couple named their first son Netha Makhosini Jones after Minnie's brother Khosini, who died in 2019.

The couple's relationship appeared as solid as a rock, with Minnie gushing over her family in interviews and on social media.

2022: DIVORCE COURT

In recent weeks reports of the couple's troubled marriage surfaced online, with cyber sleuths noting a lack of loved-up couple photos and Minnie dropping "Jones" from her Instagram bio.

According to reports, Minnie had also been spotted without her wedding ring in recent times.

On Tuesday, the couple addressed the speculation, and in a joint statement posted on social media, said: "In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other.

"Despite our best efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.

"After months of separation and consultation with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce."

Minnie captioned the statement on Instagram: "We remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our son."