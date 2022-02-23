Minnie Dlamini's first social media post after divorce announcement

The couple, who shared their wedding celebration with the country, announced their divorce on 15 February.

TV personality Minnie Dlamini has broken her social media silence after announcing her divorce from her husband, Quinton Jones.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and shared their wedding celebration with the country in a three-part series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones, announced their divorce on 15 February. They have a young son together.

When did the cracks start to show? We take a look at Minnie and Quinton's relationship timeline here.

After a short break, the Homeground presenter is back on social media with a bang!

"Stephy on the beat," Minnie captioned a selfie, showing off her face beat by makeup artist Stephy Ramokoni.

Showing perhaps some hesitation about her return, the comments on the post had been disabled.

