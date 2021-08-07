Mohale Motaung releases statement following abuse allegations against Somizi

Mohale Motaung has released a statement about the interview in which he claimed his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo, physically abused him.

Rockville actor Mohale Motaung has broken his silence after the release of a shocking audio interview in which he made allegations of physical abuse against his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo.

The 26-year-old actor accused the TV personality of abuse dating back as early as three weeks into their relationship.

On Friday, Somizi released a statement in which he "vehemently" denied all allegations of physical abuse. The Idols SA judge further responded to claims that he tried to "sabotage" Mohale's career and efforts to be financially independent.

About the status of their marriage, Somizi said divorce proceedings were under way and would be finalised "fairly and responsibly".

On Saturday, Mohale released a statement addressing the interview and Somizi's statement.

"In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of a divorce," he began the statement.

Mohale stated that it was not his "intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to his image".

About the audio interview with one of the producers of the Living The Dream with Somizi, Mohale said it was "privileged."

"I trusted the person with whom I was engaging and did not divulge such details for any material gain. In these conversations, I was laying case to reason (sic) why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show as this would not reflect the complete truth and furthermore, did not want the details thereof to be used for financial gain."

He added that he had built a personal relationship with the person he had spoken to and felt secure, "relaying my experience to him having been assured that it was privileged".

"I never imagined that my turmoil would be exploited in this manner. Since the release of the conversations, I find myself stripped of my agency and the right I had previously reserved to tell my story when I was ready," he said.

Regarding the abuse allegations, Mohale asserted that "I did, in fact, experience abuse at the hands of my estranged husband, both physical and psychological. It is not my wish to seesaw my experience against his as he only has his conscience to reckon with".

He said his focus was on his livelihood and the dissolution of his marriage.

Mohale ended the statement by saying he will not comment any further beyond the statement issued.

