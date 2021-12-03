7m ago

add bookmark

Moja Love suspends Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub after rape allegations

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jub Jub
Jub Jub
Photo: Gallo
  • Moja Love has suspended Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub after rape allegations against the musician surfaced on Thursday.
  • Actor Amanda du Pont and broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo have accused Jub Jub of rape.
  • The accusations come after a recent interview on Podcast and Chill with podcaster MacG, in which Jub Jub made lewd comments about women. 

Actor Amanda du Pont and broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo have accused Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohany) of rape.

The allegations come after Jub Jub made lewd remarks about women during an episode of Podcast and Chill, hosted by MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho).

On Thursday, in an 18-minute Instagram video, Amanda accused Jub Jub of rape, emotional abuse, and attempted murder. 

Following the shock revelations, Masechaba, who is the spokesperson for the Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, alleged that the musician also raped her. 

Moja Love has since suspended Jub Jub, who is the host of Uyajola 9/9 on the channel.

"Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.

"As a channel, though we don't condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub, [sic]" said a statement released by the channel. 

In 2012, Jub Jub was sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder, attempted murder and three related offences. The murder conviction was overturned in 2014, and he was released on parole in 2017 after serving four years, one month and one day of his reduced 10-year sentence. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jub jublocal celebrities
For subscribers
Daniel Dae Kim on The Hot Zone: Anthrax

1h ago

Daniel Dae Kim on The Hot Zone: Anthrax
DJ Nora En Pure on returning to SA

02 Dec

DJ Nora En Pure on returning to SA
The beginning of the end for the British monarchy?

01 Dec

The beginning of the end for the British monarchy?
We speak to Idols SA winner Berenike Trytsman

30 Nov

We speak to Idols SA winner Berenike Trytsman
Read more here
Showmax
Stream all the drama on Temptation Island SA Reunion»

26 Nov

Stream all the drama on Temptation Island SA Reunion»
Black Friday: Pay for 1 month, get 1 more on us»

26 Nov

Black Friday: Pay for 1 month, get 1 more on us»
Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»

26 Nov

Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»
Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»

23 Nov

Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo