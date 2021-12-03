Moja Love suspends Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub after rape allegations

Moja Love has suspended Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub after rape allegations against the musician surfaced on Thursday.

Actor Amanda du Pont and broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo have accused Jub Jub of rape.

The accusations come after a recent interview on Podcast and Chill with podcaster MacG, in which Jub Jub made lewd comments about women.

The allegations come after Jub Jub made lewd remarks about women during an episode of Podcast and Chill, hosted by MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho).

On Thursday, in an 18-minute Instagram video, Amanda accused Jub Jub of rape, emotional abuse, and attempted murder.

Following the shock revelations, Masechaba, who is the spokesperson for the Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, alleged that the musician also raped her.

I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNN — Masechaba Khumalo ???? (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021

Moja Love has since suspended Jub Jub, who is the host of Uyajola 9/9 on the channel.

"Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.

"As a channel, though we don't condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub, [sic]" said a statement released by the channel.

In 2012, Jub Jub was sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder, attempted murder and three related offences. The murder conviction was overturned in 2014, and he was released on parole in 2017 after serving four years, one month and one day of his reduced 10-year sentence.