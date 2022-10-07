Mthandazo Gatya shares BTS details of how he found out he was performing with John Legend

Mthandazo Gatya shared more details about his meeting with John Legend.

In a thread on Twitter, the South African musician revealed that he was told to be in Pretoria at 10:00, at midnight the night before, for a "client briefing".

"We are asked if we know what we here for, I'm like 'no [we] don't,' they say, 'John Legend is in SA & wants to meet you & perform with you...'"

Gatya also shared more about the suit he wore during their meeting and performance, revealing that a designer declined to help because of the short notice.



"I then had to go the nearest mall to get a suit… long story short, we had an amazing night and everything seemed planned," he wrote in the thread.

Story behind the suit??, we are told at 12midnight that by 10am I need to be at Sun Arena for client briefing, fly to PTA, we get there & we are asked if we know what we here for, I’m like “no don’t” they say “John Legend is in SA & wants to meet you & perform with you”... pic.twitter.com/uLF8DmLCxf — #JourneyToInfityEPOutNow (@MthandazoGatya) October 6, 2022

Gatya and Legend first linked up after the SA muso participated in Legend's open verse challenge on TikTok for one of his latest hits, Nervous.



Days later, Gatya performed the track with Legend on stage, which we now know secretly took place in South Africa at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The pair has been trending on social media ever since.

