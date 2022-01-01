New Year, new resolutions: SA celebs share their hopes for 2022

South African personalities have shared their wishes for a world without Covid-19 in 2022.

Many were happy to say goodbye to the year that brought the Omicron variant.

South Africa is currently in the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

New ventures for their careers, wanting to live healthier lifestyles and praying that the Covid-19 pandemic will finally end.

Some prominent South Africans have spelt out their hopes for the new year.

Pieter-Dirk Uys celebrated 40 years in the public domain for his alter ego, Evita Bezuidenhout, in 2021.

Uys described 2021 as every day feeling "like a Tuesday".

READ | Goodbye, curfew! SA's new lockdown rules unpacked

His New Year's resolution is to keep washing his hands, whereas Bezuidenhout had a bit more serious one.

"Don't allow third-rate politicians to frighten you into silence with their fourth-rate ideas," said Bezuidenhout, when asked what her resolution was.

PEET MOCKE

She added her least favourite part of 2021 was "not getting to my hairdresser in those weeks of lockdown".



International songbird Jonathan Butler said he had only one hope for the new year - an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My wish for the new year is for the world to get back to normal. No more masks, everybody vaccinated," he added. Singer Jimmy Nevis said he did not really believe in New Year's resolutions but added he really missed travelling.

"That is definitely gonna be a priority for me. I also really want to watch more live music shows. I am always making music. Releasing music is something I'll do when I'm ready. Especially once we through with Covid," he added.

Singer and performer Robin Pieters said: "My New Year's resolutions. Definitely going to be bringing out new music, possibly an album. Definitely going to dabble in the television world."

Marc Lottering's only resolution for the new year was "to stay alive".

Screengrab: YouTube/Woordfees

"After two years of Covid-19, it is so accurate," said Lottering's spokesperson, Tasneem Omar.



Riaan Cruywagen said his New Year's resolution was simply to get even more exercise, eat healthier food, and find enough time in his daily schedule for relaxation.

READ | US announces end to southern African travel bans

"I am semi-retired, after all, and owe it to myself and my wife to stay in good condition as I grow older!" he added.



In 2022, Cruywagen is most looking forward to the firm action that will be taken against perpetrators after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report is released.

Award-winning music icon and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka told News24 she had never taken a resolution because her "life is in God's hands".

Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

"But my wish for 2022 is a better South Africa full of love peace and good health for all South Africans and people of the world," Chaka Chaka said.



She added her wish was for the country's economy to start picking up.

Chaka Chaka spent her New Year's Eve with family and appreciating their company.

Mthokozi Khathi, famously known as DJ Tira, said health was a priority in his life and his focus was on living healthy.

"My new year resolution is to get back to a diet, get back to eating healthy, get back to gym," Khathi said.