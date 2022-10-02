PHOTO | Bachelor SA star Lee Thompson resurfaces on social media after rehab reports

Lee Thompson is back on social media after recent reports that the former Bachelor SA star was living on the streets of Cape Town.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of himself cuddled up to a Great Dane puppy on Saturday.

"Spending some quality time with my new baby," he wrote in the caption.

SEE THE POST HERE:

In August, Huisgenoot and YOU magazine published an expose with shocking photos reporting that the troubled former Sharks player and fitness model was living on the streets of Cape Town. This after he was evicted from a guest house he stayed at in Buitenkant Street, which he reportedly trashed and tried to break into.



Days later, Huisgenoot reported that Thompson had been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Gauteng by family and friends – his second stint in rehab at the same centre.

READ MORE | The Bachelor SA star Lee Thompson in rehab

M-Net responded to the "sad reality" of Thompson's current situation in a statement to News24, noting that some of its reality TV stars, unfortunately, do fall "into unfavourable circumstances years after the end of their association with our shows".

READ MORE | M-Net on 'sad reality' and 'unfavourable circumstances' of Bachelor SA star Lee Thompson

It is currently unknown whether Thompson is still in rehab, as he couldn't be reached for comment.



