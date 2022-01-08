PHOTO | Tatjana Schoenmaker's newest magazine cover is truly beautiful!

Tatjana Schoenmaker is Sarie's January cover star.

In 2021, Tatjana became the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

On the cover, the 24-year-old poses in a halter style swimsuit and wears a pearl necklace as she sits poolside.

In the issue, now available on newsstands, Tatjana talks about her journey to the Olympic games, future plans and how she almost stopped swimming.

The 8-page spread also shows Tatjana wearing several other gorgeous outfits, styled by Fanie Cronje.

SEE THE COVER HERE: