PHOTOS | Anele Mdoda parties with Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly: 'When the faces don't have a curfew'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly
Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are enjoying their vacation in South Africa.

After celebrating Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday, the couple are back with the crew soaking up the sun while sailing the waters.

Anele Mdoda shared a post with the two earlier this week. Also present were Khanya Dhlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

With a cheeky tongue-out emoji, she captioned the shot: "When the faces don't have a curfew."

Anele shared a second post of Trevor dancing.

"When is the next season of Jika Majika guys, we have a late entry @trevornoah," she wrote, "@tbangmoa playing hype man."

Khanya Dlanga shared a video as well, with the Friday Night Lights star joining in on the fun. 

"I am proud of my work as the best dance instructor in this country," he captioned the post to the viral hit, You'd swear I'm Xhosa.

SEE THOSE POSTS HERE:

