PHOTOS | Shaleen Surtie-Richards' 'zest for life' celebrated during moving funeral service

The funeral service of veteran actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards on Sunday, 13 June at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town.
Photo: Gallo Images, Misha Jordaan

  • South African actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on 7 June.
  • A funeral service for the iconic South African actor took place at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town, on Sunday.
  • Surtie family spokesperson Alistair Izobell said the service would "celebrate all the things that she loved". The beloved actor is remembered for having a "zest for life" and living life "fully" and "honestly".

A funeral service for Shaleen Surtie-Richards took place at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Best known for her role as Fiela in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind and as Ester Willemse in the M-Net soap opera Egoli: Place Of Gold, the actor died on 7 June. She was 66. 

The beloved South African actor was awarded a special provincial funeral, and all national flags were flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on the day. A private cremation takes place on Monday.

Speaking at the funeral, family spokesperson Alistair Izobell said the service, which included musical tributes by Shaleen's "favourite" artists, would "celebrate all the things that she loved". 

On behalf of the Surtie family, Michelle Surtie De Bruyn thanked the country for their outpouring of love, saying she is reminded that Shaleen was also "South Africa's sister, South Africa's aunty and South Africa's cousin".

Shaleen's "greatest friends", Basil Appollis, June van Merch and Royston Stoffels, delivered a moving tribute to the actor, recalling their fondest memories of their friend and colleague.

Friends and family remembered Shaleen for having a "zest for life" and living life "fully" and "honestly".

