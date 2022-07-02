PHOTOS | Local celebrities dressed to the nines for Durban July

Local celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The annual biggest sporting and social event returned on Saturday after a two-year virtual version during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Jessica Nkosi, and Nandi Madida were among the celebrities who attended the event.

Mzansi's biggest social event of the year, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, has horse racing enthusiasts give their best fashion and lifestyle content at the Greyville Racecourse.

Various local celebrities, such as Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo, Minnie Dlamini, Mohale Motaung, Jessica Nkosi, Lasizwe and Lungile Dambuza were among the few personalities to enjoy the racecourse festivities.

"It feels good to return to where there aren't restrictions to having to wear a mask. I understand the hype because I think people have been yearning to celebrate their freedom," said Boity.

Having been to the Durban July since 2011, Boity told Channel24 that the event has become bigger and better.

For her look this year, the rapper collaborated with designer Ryan Keys from Keys Fashion; she described how she stuck to the theme of the day 'Show me the Honey.'

"I felt like honey is gold which for me represents royalty and just being the queen, hence my crown. I just wanted comfort, so I went for show kitten heels," she said.

Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24

Another local celebrity who wore a Keys Fashion garment was singer and Zakes Bantwini's wife, Nandi Madida.

Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Homeground sports presenter and media personality Minnie Dlamini dawned the race course in a Jessica Jane bedazzled dress.The Durban-born TV personality said her dress was inspired by the classic history of the Durban July.

Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24

"I really wanted to go classic. I wanted to take it back to what the races used to be. It has been going on for years, and I was born on a Saturday, a Durban July. I just wanted to pay homage to what July used to be. This is certainly the biggest social event on the social calendar. Living in Joburg, I don't get a chance to come home often, but this is the time to see my family and friends… Again everyone thinks we get to see each other, but we don't. It's events like this that are great for networking and collaboration," said Dlamini.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE:

Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24 Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24 Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24 Photo: Nokuthula Zwane/Channel24 Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

"After an exciting last week during which the Final Field was announced and the early morning Gallops drew the largest crowd in many years at Hollywoodbets Greyville, we are beyond excited as we look forward to our first year hosting of Africa's Greatest Race," said Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager.

The real stars of the day were the horses; the winning horse was Sparkling Water, which won R5 million.