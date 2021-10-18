PHOTOS | Miss South Africa 2021's first day

Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 on Saturday at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

The 24-year-old, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, is a model and dancer and holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.

Lalela's first day started with a press conference, photo shoot and an event for Brand SA.

Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 on Saturday at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.



The 24-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal receives a R4 million prize package, which includes R1 million in cash, the use of a fully-furnished apartment at Central Square Sandton, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan for the year of her reign.



Lalela woke up on Sunday as Miss South Africa 2021 to a busy media schedule, including a press conference with two of her fellow pageant contestants.

ALSO READ | Q&A: Miss SA Lalela Mswane - 'We need to stop playing small and shrinking ourselves to fit in'

Lalela, who comes from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay - graduated with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Pretoria. She is also a model and a dancer.

She appeared at a press conference with the pageant's runners-up Moratwe Masima, a qualified doctor from Midrand in Gauteng, and BCom Law degree student Zimi Mabunzi from eQonce (King William's Town) Eastern Cape.

Her first day was jam-packed with activities. The new Miss South Africa also did a photo shoot and appeared at an event for Brand SA.

"I really wasn't expecting it, which is why I started crying (when I was crowned). I was so shocked because I was already so fulfilled and blessed to have made top three. So, for me, taking the title is genuinely just the cherry on top," said Lalela, after being crowned the winner on Saturday.

ALSO AREAD | Miss SA 2021 : 7 photos from Lalela Mswane's crowning moment

"My role now to encourage, to inspire, to give hope and to continue to work and build onto the legacies of Miss South Africa's past. I intend to live by every word I have expressed and to serve, lead and represent our beautiful nation to the best of my abilities," she concluded.

The Miss South Africa top 3 will represent the country at the world's three most prestigious pageants, Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational