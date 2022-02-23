'He was deeply loved' - Riky Rick's family on his death

Rapper Riky Rick died on Wednesday, the Makhado family confirmed in a press statement.

The Makhado family have confirmed the death of South African rapper Riky Rick in an official statement to the press.

Riky - real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado - died on Wednesday at age 34.

"Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky 'Ricky' Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg," said a statement released on behalf of the family.

"Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends, and community is well known. Riky's nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered," the statement continues.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, mother, and five siblings.

The Makhado family have requested privacy during the difficult time.

Details of the funeral and memorial will be confirmed in due course.

South African rapper Riky Rick has died at age 34.

Family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed the rapper's death to DRUM. No cause of death has officially been revealed.

In a last tweet on Wednesday morning at 03:20, Riky wrote: "I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Riky, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, was born on 20 July 1987 and was raised in KwaMashu township near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.



The Sama-nominated rapper rose to fame following the release of his single Nafukwa in 2014. His debut studio album Family Values was certified platinum by RiSA.

He founded the hip-hop festival Cotton Fest in 2019, which was set to return on 19 and 20 March.

Riky married his wife Bianca Naidoo in 2014. He has two children.

In a 2020 interview Riky said that he suffered from "chronic depression" and found himself on a "destructive path" following the death of his father.

"I was the type of person with a lot of symptoms of personal trouble," he said to Slikour in a 2015 interview about his experience in therapy, after battling addiction.

If you or someone you know needs help, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).