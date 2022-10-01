1h ago

add bookmark

Reyka star Khayalethu Anthony, 36, has died

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khayalethu Anthony
Khayalethu Anthony
Photo: YouTube/M-Net
  • Reyka actor Khayalethu Anthony has died. He was 36.
  • Anthony died on Thursday, according to a statement shared on Facebook by the Baxter Theatre's marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom.
  • "Khayalethu Anthony was the most gifted and talented actor. This is an enormous loss for our industry," Gavshon told News24 on behalf of the Reyka cast and crew.

Khayalethu Anthony has died. He was 36.

Anthony died on Thursday, according to a statement shared on Facebook by the Baxter Theatre's marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom. 

"It is with the deepest sadness that we convey the devastating news that Khayalethu Anthony passed away this morning. An exquisite actor, teacher, writer, husband, father and a very good and gentle man."
-- Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom

The actor, playwright and founder of the Imbawula Theatre Company in Khayelitsha made his acting debut in Lara Foot's stage play, Solomon and Marion, at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

On Friday, the theatre's management and staff paid tribute to Anthony in a lengthy Facebook post looking back on his career in theatre.

"Khaya was one of the kindest and finest actors that I have worked with," Baxter CEO and artistic director, Lara Foot said in the post.

She added: "He is unfortunately another victim, of a failed Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, who left artists so dire during COVID and would not listen to us when we told them that the independent entities would be destroyed by the pandemic. Khaya died of depression because he could not work or feed his family over this time! This a massive loss for our industry and for humanity! I will miss him very much."

See the full post HERE.

Anthony most recently starred as Soda Mwaba, a Xhosa cane cutter from Pondoland in the Eastern Cape, in the multi-award-winning M-Net series Reyka.

The drama series follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama, played by Kim Engelbrecht, as she investigates a string of brutal murders that a serial killer committed in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Khayalethu Anthony was the most gifted and talented actor. This is an enormous loss for our industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends," Gavshon told News24 on behalf of the Reyka cast and crew.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khayalethu anthonyreykalocal celebrities
For subscribers
'We found so much great talent in SA'

29 Sep

'We found so much great talent in SA'
Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA

28 Sep

Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA
Jamie Campbell Bower wow crowds at Comic Con Africa

27 Sep

Jamie Campbell Bower wow crowds at Comic Con Africa
Inside the survival series Alone

26 Sep

Inside the survival series Alone
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»

30 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»

30 Sep

Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

29 Sep

Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo