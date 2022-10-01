Reyka star Khayalethu Anthony, 36, has died

Reyka actor Khayalethu Anthony has died. He was 36.

Anthony died on Thursday, according to a statement shared on Facebook by the Baxter Theatre's marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom.

"Khayalethu Anthony was the most gifted and talented actor. This is an enormous loss for our industry," Gavshon told News24 on behalf of the Reyka cast and crew.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we convey the devastating news that Khayalethu Anthony passed away this morning. An exquisite actor, teacher, writer, husband, father and a very good and gentle man." -- Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom

The actor, playwright and founder of the Imbawula Theatre Company in Khayelitsha made his acting debut in Lara Foot's stage play, Solomon and Marion, at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

On Friday, the theatre's management and staff paid tribute to Anthony in a lengthy Facebook post looking back on his career in theatre.

"Khaya was one of the kindest and finest actors that I have worked with," Baxter CEO and artistic director, Lara Foot said in the post.



She added: "He is unfortunately another victim, of a failed Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, who left artists so dire during COVID and would not listen to us when we told them that the independent entities would be destroyed by the pandemic. Khaya died of depression because he could not work or feed his family over this time! This a massive loss for our industry and for humanity! I will miss him very much."

Anthony most recently starred as Soda Mwaba, a Xhosa cane cutter from Pondoland in the Eastern Cape, in the multi-award-winning M-Net series Reyka.

The drama series follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama, played by Kim Engelbrecht, as she investigates a string of brutal murders that a serial killer committed in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

