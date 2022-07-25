18m ago

Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died

Keitumetse Maako
Mncedisi Shabangu
Mncedisi Shabangu
Photo: Facebook/Lungile LaMbhele Shabangu
  • Mncedisi Shangangu has died.
  • His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
  • Shanbangu was best known for his character as Khulekani Ngobese on Rhythm City.

Award-winning actor, director, and writer Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu has died.

According to a press statement issued by the family, the former Rhythm City actor died in the early hours of Sunday morning. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be issued soon," the statement said.

Shabangu was best known for his role as Khulekani Ngobese on Rhythm City but starred in several other TV productions such as The Lab and Home Sweet Home.

He also starred in several theatre productions such as Secret Agenda, Orpheus, Ways of Dying, and Call us Crazy. Shabangu directed productions such as Kanyamazane, Wangesheya-Wangesheya, and Vuka Machel at the Market Theatre.

Since the news of his death, tributes have streamed in for the 53-year-old actor.

Veteran actor and politician Fana Mokoena described Shabangu as "a pillar of black arts in our times".

"This is a painful loss to activism in the arts. I'm gutted. No words. Rest in peace, my brother. Rest in revolutionary eternity Mncedisi Shabangu. History has written your name in our hearts. Salute." 

Mzansi Magic said it was "saddened" to learn about Shabangu's death. "The television industry has suffered a loss. May your soul rest in peace. Mzansi Magic is honoured to have worked with the talented actor on the iNumber Number drama. Your contribution to the arts is treasured."

The National Arts Festival said it was saddened by the news of his death, adding that the 2004 Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre was a gifted and prodigious actor, director, and playwright. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."


