Rosa Onious 'struggling to cope' without Jamie Bartlett

Rosa Onious is struggling to cope without her partner Jamie Bartlett.

Bartlett died of cardiac arrest in his sleep on 23 May.

A memorial service was held for him in Soweto last week, days after he was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Cape Town.

"I am struggling to cope without you. Nothing makes sense anymore. I am devastated and empty," The award-winning actor's partner captioned a post on social media.



The video Onious shared is from the couple's last night out – hours before Bartlett's death. They couple was at the 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria, where the former Rhythm City and Isidingo actor hosted an event.



"This is literally the last night I spent with you. So happy, so in love, and full of life. I would give anything to go back to this night again because if I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together, I would have kept you awake, if I knew your heart would give in, I would have shared mine with you," her caption reads.



"What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest, and it hurts so much. I have so much I need to talk to you about still."

During the memorial service for the former SA's Got Talent judge, Onious said that while she was angry and sad, she was trying to understand that Bartlett had a purpose "wherever he is."



"A part of the house still smells like him, and it’s difficult, it really is," she said during the service.

According to a November 2020 YOU article, the couple met on a night out in Melville over a decade ago. However, the sparks reportedly only started to fly when they reconnected in November 2019.