SA's singing policeman Thapelo Molomo shares his hopes and dreams for Idols journey

Thapelo Molomo is happy and excited to be in the Idols SA season 18 top 6.

Idols SA He says he entered the competition this year because he was "very much ready".

Molomo is looking forward to making it to the finale of the long-running singing competition.

After closing the show with a roof-raising performance of songs which inspired him and making it to the top 6 of Idols SA season 18, Thapelo Molomo says he is both happy and excited to have made it this far.

"I'm really happy, I don't want to lie," he says in an interview with News24. "It's really exciting to get this far, especially when you never thought you would."



Molomo was announced as one of the top 6 finalists of season 18 alongside Mpilo, Noxolo, Nozi, Ty Loner and Zee at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

He adds:

"I just see the grace and favour from God; that's what humbles me the most. It encourages me to continue further and put in more work to deliver on Sundays during my performances."

The 29-year-old who performed Whitney Houston's I Look To You and Joyous Celebration's Hallelujah Nkateko during the latest episode says he would love to sing Adele's Make You Feel My Love during the competition.

The bubbly warrant officer says he was inspired to enter the singing competition because he felt "very much ready" to contest for the coveted title.



"I've been following Idols for quite a few years, but I was not ready at the time, so, this year, I felt very much ready, and it inspired me to take the risk of coming to Idols," he says. "I believe this is my season."



While Molomo only entered the long-running singing competition this year, he says he knew he could sing from a young age, but it was not until he joined The Spirit of Praise Choir in 2012 that he realised he had a gift.

Gallo Images Photo: Oupa Bopape

"That's when I realised that, you know what, there is a gift in me that I need to pay more attention to and not let it slip," he says. "That's when I started to really take music very, very seriously."



He adds that he has learned multiple lessons, particularly on Idols. The lessons, he says, include having a teachable spirit and taking note of what the judges say.



"In that way, you are able to go far in the competition," Molomo says.



As he learns and heeds the advice from the judges, he describes the overall experience as "great".

He adds:

"We get to learn a lot in terms of the music industry; we learn a lot vocally, we learn a lot on how one should handle themselves as an upcoming artist, and those are the highlights for me. The lessons learned throughout the journey and the exposure received is, by far, really amazing."

Looking to his future, Molomo says he wishes to make it to the finale.



"I'm looking forward to being in the finale," he says. "I wish to get to the finale."



When he is not singing, Molomo doubles up as a police officer who is a psychologist in the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness department in Brits. He says he joined the police service to assist other police officers in dealing with the traumas they experience when they attend incidents.



"I felt like this is a beautiful place to stretch my profession because they are dealing with a lot of trauma," he says. "I feel more useful in terms of my profession."

WATCH HIS PERFORMANCE HERE:

Idols SA season 18 airs Sundays at 17:00 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).



