2h ago

add bookmark

Shaleen Surtie-Richards to receive special provincial funeral

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ body was discovered on Monday in a guesthouse she was staying in. (PHOTO: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)
Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ body was discovered on Monday in a guesthouse she was staying in. (PHOTO: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

The Surtie-family confirmed that Shaleen Surtie-Richards had been awarded a special provincial funeral. 

The celebrated South African actor died on Monday at the age of 66

A funeral service will take place on Sunday, 13 June, at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town, at 14:30. 

Covid-19 protocols will be observed, limited attendance to the proceedings will be in place. However, the service will broadcast via a live stream on various digital platforms or the national broadcaster. 

All national flags will be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on the day of the funeral in honour of the actor. 

The family thanked the president for the "gesture in honouring and recognising the contribution and accomplishments of a creative industry legend". The family also thanks Premier Winde and his office for "all the support, assistance and understanding".

ALSO READ | Producer on Shaleen Surtie-Richards' final time on film

ALSO READ | Shaleen Surtie-Richards' final Arendsvlei episodes to air in September



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shaleen surtie-richardslocal celebrities
For subscribers
The true story of a merciless serial killer

2h ago

The true story of a merciless serial killer
Miguel Pregueiro brings some Latin flavour to SA

10 Jun

Miguel Pregueiro brings some Latin flavour to SA
A tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards

08 Jun

A tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards
Survivor SA’s Immunity Island explained

04 Jun

Survivor SA’s Immunity Island explained
Read more here
Showmax
Stream new episodes of The River»

10 Jun

Stream new episodes of The River»
All truth comes to light in Mare of Easttown»

10 Jun
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»

04 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»
Her spiritual journey continues in Life With Kelly Khumalo S2»

04 Jun

Her spiritual journey continues in Life With Kelly Khumalo S2»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo