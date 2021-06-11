Shaleen Surtie-Richards to receive special provincial funeral

The Surtie-family confirmed that Shaleen Surtie-Richards had been awarded a special provincial funeral.



The celebrated South African actor died on Monday at the age of 66.

A funeral service will take place on Sunday, 13 June, at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town, at 14:30.

Covid-19 protocols will be observed, limited attendance to the proceedings will be in place. However, the service will broadcast via a live stream on various digital platforms or the national broadcaster.

All national flags will be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on the day of the funeral in honour of the actor.

The family thanked the president for the "gesture in honouring and recognising the contribution and accomplishments of a creative industry legend". The family also thanks Premier Winde and his office for "all the support, assistance and understanding".

ALSO READ | Producer on Shaleen Surtie-Richards' final time on film

ALSO READ | Shaleen Surtie-Richards' final Arendsvlei episodes to air in September







