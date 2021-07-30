34m ago

Shona Ferguson, 47, has died

accreditation
Graye Morkel, Sesona Ngqakamba
Photo: Gallo Images
  • South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson has died at the age of 47.
  • The actor is well known for appearing Rockville, The Queen and The Wild.
  • Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news to News24 on Friday. 

South African actor, producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films, Shona Ferguson, has died. He was 47.

Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news to News24 on Friday. 

Ferguson died at Milpark hospital on Friday afternoon. "Yes, Mr Ferguson passed away at noon today. And all the family is asking for at the moment is just to mourn in private. But it's very difficult, you can imagine, for Connie and the family," Mwanza said.

Mwanza added that Shona died from Covid-19 related complications.  Mwanza said he would not be indulging on further details around the death. 

Ferguson, born Aaron Arthur Ferguson on 30 April 1974, started his acting career as Ace in the TV series Generations. In April 2006, he started acting in Muvhango as Dr Leabu. In March 2007, he left the Venda soap opera and starred as Itumeleng in The Wild from 2011 to 2013.

He started the production company Ferguson Films with his wife Connie Ferguson in 2010, who both starred in the company's first TV production, Rockville

Other TV appearances include The Queen, Isidingo: The Need, and Scandal!

In 2020, Ferguson made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series, Kings Of Joburg

This is a developing story 

