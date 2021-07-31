Shona Ferguson remembered as 'an innovator and a pioneer,' - tributes pour in from around the world

South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson has died at the age of 47.

The actor, who started Ferguson Films with his wife Connie in 2010, is well known for appearing Rockville, The Queen and The Wild.

Trevor Gumbi wrote in a tribute to the actor: "I will always cherish the moments we had together, your teachings and your brotherly love."

South Africans were left in shock when news of the death of Shona Ferguson broke on Friday.

News24 confirmed that the 47-year-old actor and producer died on Friday due to Covid-19 related complications.

Messages from fans and industry friends came streaming in on social media, with many expressing their heartache and disbelief.

Shona, who was married to Connie Ferguson, was the co-founder of Ferguson Films, responsible for popular productions like The Queen, Rockville and The River.

"I will always cherish the moments we had together, your teachings and your brotherly love," wrote Rockville co-star, Trevor Gumbi in a tribute on Instagram.

In 2020, Shona made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series, Kings Of Joburg.

American actor Terri J. Vaughn, who played Simon's (Shona) wife, Robin, in the series in a tribute wrote: "My heart is crushed by the passing of this amazing King! I was blessed to get to spend time with Shona and his amazingly gifted wife Connie in South Africa. It was an honor to spend time with them, work with them, bond with them."

She added: "Still wrapping my mind around this reality."

Robert Marawa remembered Shona as an "innovator and a pioneer," tweeting: "Such a tragic day. Such a loss. Go well gentle giant!"

SEE MORE TRIBUTES AND MESSAGES OF CONDOLENCES HERE:





