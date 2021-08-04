Shona Ferguson's children deliver emotional eulogy: 'He made me a promise to always be by my side'

South African actor, producer and co-owner of Ferguson Films, Shona Ferguson was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family on Wednesday.

Shona died from Covid-19 related complications on 30 July at the age of 47.

Speaking at his funeral, his daughter Alicia Angel Ferguson, said: "He had no doubt in whatever I do; I was going to succeed."

On Wednesday, South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended only by family.



Shona, known for his TV roles in Muvhango and The Wild, died from Covid-19 related complications on 30 July.

He started the production company Ferguson Films with his wife Connie Ferguson in 2010; they both starred in the company's first TV production, Rockville. In 2020, Shona made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series Kings Of Joburg.

"He was what others were inspired to become. He left a lasting impression on all of us. A legacy of love and commitment that inspired many," said Shona's brother, Dominique Ferguson, in a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday. The same sentiments echoed by friends and colleagues around the world in tributes shared on social media.

Shona's children, Alicia and Lesedi and his young grandson delivered emotional eulogies at his funeral, remembering the actor for his work ethic and the love he had for his family.

Speaking after Shona's grandson, Alicia said: "My father and I, we had a weird relationship. Some people would swear that we hated each other, but it was far different than that.

"I think the main thing was because he and I are so alike in terms of our characteristics, how I look a lot like him."

Alicia spoke fondly of how her dad called her "dupe" short for "duplicate" because of how much she resembled him.

She went on to say: "My dad has done a lot for me as a person. He has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn't have taken. He encourages me to do things that I wouldn't do. And I am very thankful that he has enabled me to do that."

Her father encouraged her to break out of her shell and "branch out," she said.

He had no doubt in whatever I do; I was going to succeed. -- Alicia Angel Ferguson

"He made me a promise to always be by my side, wherever he is, wherever I am," said Alicia, and in return, she promised that: "No matter what comes, what goes, I will always carry on his legacy, and I'll make him and my family proud."



Daughter Lesedi, from Connie's previous relationship, spoke about meeting Shona for the first time at the age of 8 in 2001. "That man met my mom, and they have been inseparable since, and he became my dad," she said.

"You always knew when dad was around. You could either hear him or smell him. And he smelt good. He smelt amazing. You could smell him from the passageway from the other side of the building," she remembered her father.

She said: "The one thing you could never take away from him was his ability to love loudly and his fearlessness in doing that. It's almost like the louder he loved, the stronger and more powerful he became."

"Dad was always our fighter," she said.

About the lessons she learned from her father, she said: "Work hard and chase the things you want out of life."

"We lost a very special part of our hearts," said Lesedi.

WATCH THEIR TRIBUTE HERE: