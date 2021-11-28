Singer Theuns Jordaan's mother has died

Singer Theuns Jordaan's mother, Maryna Jordaan, has died.

The spokesperson for the family, Ilza Roggeband, confirmed the news to Channel24, saying Maryna died on Sunday morning.

According to Netwerk24, Maryna was unable to attend her son's burial due to her ill health.

At Theuns' funeral, his father, Willie, noted how close the pair were, saying Theuns was his mother's "everything".

According to Ilza, further information will be provided through a family statement at a later stage.

A famed South African singer, Theuns died on 17 November. He was 50 years old.