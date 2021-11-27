1h ago

Sizwe and Unathi drama heats up as more information is leaked

Nikita Coetzee
Sizwe Dhlomo
Sizwe Dhlomo
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to Twitter, posting audio recordings and screenshots as he shares his side of the story in the matter between himself and Unathi Nkayi.
  • Sizwe's posts come after Unathi shared a video statement on Friday saying that Kaya 959 had "silenced" her, preventing her from sharing her side of the story. 
  • In one Twitter thread, Sizwe shared an audio clip of what he says was the "altercation" which took place between himself and Unathi. 

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sizwe Dhlomo shared audio recordings as well as screenshots of emails, addressing reports of an alleged altercation between himself and Unathi Nkayi, which ultimately led to Kaya 959 abruptly ending their contract with Unathi.

Sizwe's posts came after Unathi shared a video statement on social media where she addressed their relationship and claimed that she had been "silenced" by Kaya. 

In a statement to Channel24, Kaya dismissed Unathi's allegations, saying the TV personality was "free to share the details of the issue" which unfolded between herself, Sizwe and the station if she wanted to. 

READ MORE | Kaya FM responds to Unathi's claims that she was 'silenced'

"I was asked for my version of events and I shared the following," Sizwe captioned a tweet on Friday. The post seemed to be a screenshot of an email from the presenter detailing his interaction with Unathi.

A follow-up email appeared to show Sizwe asking for audio recordings from the studio microphones to substantiate his claims.

In the thread, the presenter also posted an audio clip of what appeared to be himself chatting to Unathi about umphokoqo -- a conversation Unathi had also referenced in her statement, saying it was the reason she ended her friendship with Sizwe.

See the posts below:

In another thread, Sizwe then shared an audio clip of the "altercation" which took place between himself and Unathi.

"Here is the altercation. News is 6 mins long, I walked into studio while the news was still on and this is what went down," he wrote. 

Listen to the recording below:

Another tweet shows what appears to be a screenshot of a longer email, with Sizwe stating he was actioning his right to recourse, highlighting issues of "procedural impropriety", "provocation", and "wrongful accusation".

"After my innocence was proven, I then responded with the following," he captioned the tweet. 

