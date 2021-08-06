Somizi Mhlongo denies abuse allegations, says divorce to be finalised 'fairly and responsibly'

Following a series of shocking allegations made against him by estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, Somizi Mhlongo has released an official statement.

"Vehemently" denying all allegations of physical abuse, the Idols SA judge further responded to claims that he tried to "sabotage" Mohale's career and efforts to be financially independent.

About the status of their marriage, Somizi confirmed that divorce proceedings were underway and would be finalised "fairly and responsibly".

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has released an official statement following physical abuse allegations made against him by estranged husband Mohale Motaung.



On Sunday, the couple made headlines around the country when Mohale, in a shocking audio interview obtained by SundayWorld, accused his husband of abuse - dating back as early as three weeks into their relationship.

Up until now, the Idols SA judge has remained mum on the allegations made against him, and a statement to Channel24 by Sibu Mabena on Tuesday said: "We have been advised that no further comment is to be made on the matter."

On Friday, after it was announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from Metro FM, Somizi released an official statement on social media, addressing the explosive allegations made against him.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would one day have to defend my honour as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I've worked so hard to build, [sic]" he started the lengthy statement.

About his tumultuous marriage to the Rockville actor, he said: "It is incredibly painful that what I thought would be a beautiful new normal for the rest of my life with the love of my life is no longer what will happen."

The Idols SA judge said that just as viewers watched him and Mohale exchange vows in their record-breaking Showmax wedding special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, "You are now audience to what has sadly become a breakup between two people laced by defamation, false but very serious accusations and interference from supposedly close and reliable sources. [sic]"

About claims made by Mohale that he physically abused him, Somizi "vehemently denied the allegations of criminal acts against him," saying he had never knowingly been physically or emotionally abusive toward his now estranged husband.



He did, however, state: "We had one altercation in which I had to defend myself and both of us were physically hurt by the other." Not going into further details about the events that transpired, he said that Mohale was "not the victim" during the incident.

Somizi also dismissed claims that he tried to "sabotage" Mohale's career and efforts to be financially independent, saying it was untrue.

On matters pertaining to their sex life, Somizi said: "These are very personal private matters, and I would like to keep it as such."

The choreographer further went on to label the claims made against him as a "smear campaign," saying that his leave of absence from Metro FM was a result of the above-mentioned allegations against him.

Somizi confirmed that divorce proceedings were underway and would be finalised "fairly and responsibly". He added that he had taken legal steps to address the "serious" allegations made against him.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE: