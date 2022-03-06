South African hip hop artist DJ Dimplez has died

South African hip hop artist DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi has died.

"It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez," the family confirmed in a statement to Channel24.

The family said DJ Dimplez died on Sunday of a sudden brain haemorrhage. They requested respect and space as "we process Tumi's tragic passing."

Dimplez's hit songs include Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest, Vacation featuring Anatii & Da LES, and his feature on Riky Rick's Amantombazane remix. In 2019 he released the album Kubu.

He was also the brains behind Pop Bottles - a popular hip hop event in Johannesburg.

Tributes from fans and industry friends are pouring in on social media, with many expressing their disbelief.

Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul. ???????? — Bonang Matheba ?? (@Bonang) March 6, 2022