South African actor Luzuko Nteleko dies

South African actor Luzuko Nteleko has died.



The actor was best known for appearing in Zone 14, Streets of Mangaung, Isidingo and Ring of Lies.

On Tuesday, Luzuko's sister, Nomsa, broke the news of his death on social media, tweeting: "How do we even begin Ndlovu Elephant...Dear God Broken heart #RIPLuzukoNteleko"

How do we even begin Ndlovu ??...Dear God ?? #RIPLuzukoNteleko — Nomsa Liv Nteleko ?????? ??? (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021

A statement released to Channel24 on behalf of the family said: "The Nteleko family hereby confirm the passing of their son, Luzuko Nteleko."

"Luzuko was diagnosed with brain cancer stage 4 in 2019. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on the 21st of June 2021.

"We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified. He was peace, courage and strength," the statement continued.

Elysian Management tweeted on Monday: "It is with a sad heart that we have learnt about the passing of one of our own elysians @LuzukoNteleko a talented man that has gone to soon. A fighter to to the end, we will miss you dearly."

??It is with a sad heart that we have learnt about the passing of one of our own elysians @LuzukoNteleko

A talented man that has gone to soon. A fighter to to the end, we will miss you dearly. Our thoughts & condolonces go out to his family, friends & fans?? #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/fIfcTRBRJT — elysian_management (@elysianmanagem1) June 22, 2021

Actor Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo late Monday night tweeted: "Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand. Go well mntase. #RIPLuzukoNteleko"



As reports of the actor's death surfaced on Monday, celebrities including Thomas Gumede and Relebogile Mabotja shared tributes to Luzuko on social media.

"I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion," tweeted Wiseman Mncube.

