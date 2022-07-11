South African artist Tumi Tladi, 30, has died

South African artist Tumi Tladi has died. He was 30.

The family of the hip hop musician, real name Itumeleng George Tladi, confirmed his death in a statement to Channel24 on Sunday.

"Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (10 July 2022) in Johannesburg."

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Tladi family humbly requested privacy while grieving but asked fans to keep them in their prayers.

Funeral details for the rapper will be confirmed at a later stage.

Tladi's most recent music release was the music video for his track Presidential, which features Nadia Nakai and MustBeDubz.

The video was released on 1 July.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

On Sunday morning, Tladi shared two tweets, speaking about the importance of appreciating your loved ones. "You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore," he tweeted.

"Love like they are leaving tomorrow," he added in a second tweet.

The rapper also teased new music with DeJaVee, saying, "Another side of me you never knew, get ready for it."

SEE THE TWEETS HERE:

You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

Love like they are leaving tomorrow. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

Myself and @DeJaVee_SA got rnb coming out soon. Another side of me you never knew, get ready for it ???? a while EP even ?????? — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022



