South African musician Steve Kekana has died at the age of 62.

Speaking to Channel24, Steve's manager, Xolani Majozi, confirmed that the musician died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being rushed to hospital.

Although no official cause of death has been released by the Kekana family, according to Xolani, the musician had tested positive for Covid-19.

The celebrated artist lost his sight at five years old and attended a school for the blind in Pietersburg, where he nurtured his love for singing. The legendary artist and advocate is a Tshwane University of Technology alumnus with B Juris and LLB degrees.

In 2020, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy by the University of South Africa.

The award-winning musician recorded more than 40 albums during his career, working with Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote and Joe Nina.