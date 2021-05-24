Tembe family won't respond to allegations made by AKA in tell-all

South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes spoke about his troubled relationship with fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe during an hour-long sit-down interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo on Saturday.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April. She was 22.

Kiernan responded to a video showing him break down a door in his Bryanston home during an altercation with Anele and recounted his version of events leading up to her death.

During the interview, Kiernan responded to a video showing him break down a door in his Bryanston home during a violent altercation with Anele and recounted his version of events leading up to her death.

Kiernan also alleged that Anele had "threatened" to harm herself on more than one occasion and claimed she had received mental health treatment in the past.

Speaking to The Citizen, Anele's father, Moses Tembe, said the family would not respond to allegations made by Kiernan during the interview.

He said: "We are not responding to all the statements. We won't be able to mourn and we don't want to be seen intervening with the processes the police are undertaking. We also want to avoid any possible conflict which could arise to all the legal inquires."

According to reports, the family is setting up a foundation in Anele's name to support young women and parents.

Channel 24 reached out to Moses Tembe for additional comment and will update the article should more information become available.

