Thami Dish addresses 'misrepresentation' in Mohale: On the Record

Media personality Thami Dish says he was misrepresented in Mohale Motaung's tell-all special, Mohale: On the Record .

Mohale: On the Record Thami says he "cannot condone abuse and violence in any situation."

Motaung's interview with Aldrin Sampear premiered on the streaming service last week.

Media personality Thami Dish said he was misrepresented when he was portrayed as allegedly condoning domestic abuse following an altercation between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, described in Motaung's explosive tell-all special, Mohale: On the Record.

"I was shocked and dismayed by the inclusion of my name in the Showmax special Mohale: On the Record," he said in a press statement. "I have built a career rooted in advocacy and activism for queer people in South Africa."





"The truth is, I arrived at who I am today having endured domestic abuse in a relationship that lasted many years in my youth," the statement continues. "Finding the strength to leave that relationship and build a life of my own landed me in working closely with issues of queer rights advocacy in my personal, professional, and inter-relational life."



The actor adds that for these reasons, he is "immensely triggered by the claims that I have condoned abuse in relationships close to me over the years."



"While I would have facilitated a meeting between the two parties at my house following an altercation, it would have been purely for the purposes of having both parties share their side of the story from their perspective; at no point was a suggestion made by myself that Mr Motang returns home to a relationship where there was ongoing abuse, and he knows this," continued the statement.



Thami added, "as a survivor and advocate, I cannot condone abuse and violence in any situation."



He further said that while he applauds Motaung for speaking out, he would have preferred if he were afforded the right to reply when his name is implicated, "especially as an enabler of abuse." "This goes directly against everything I stand for, as evidenced by the work I do in this regard."



"I think that production companies and broadcasters should make the effort to be especially careful and responsible in their portrayal of these stories. These are people's lives and livelihoods and not just mere sensational dramas with which to make more money," he ended the statement.

Read the full statement here.

A Showmax spokesperson told News24, "We're aware of the matter, and it is being handled accordingly."

Somizi and Mohale have declined to comment further on the revelations made in their respective Showmax shows.



