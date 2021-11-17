Theuns Jordaan has died - 'He was the most soft-hearted, genuine guy I ever knew'

South African singer-songwriter Theuns Jordaan died on Wednesday. He was 50.

Well-known for hits like Hakkieshart, Hillbrow and Soos Bloed, Theuns was diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2020.

"He was the most soft-hearted, genuine guy I ever knew. His ears were always open and his heart was always open," Afrikaans singer Jacques du Plessis told Channel24.

Well-known for hits like Hakkieshart, Hillbrow and Soos Bloed, Theuns' singing was characterised by his deeply emotive bass voice.

Afrikaans singer Jacques Du Plessis spoke to Channel24 about his close bond with Theuns and the special moments he shared on the road with the award-winning artist.

Jacques, who worked and toured with Theuns for over 11 years tells Channel24: "He was always true and open. If you want to know Theuns, you simply need to listen to his songs." He adds: "He was a boss, he was a mentor, he was one of my best friends. We spent lots of time together on the road."

"It was was an amazing experience for me as a young artist, to tour with a big guy like him," says Jacques about Theuns taking him under his wing early on in his career. An opportunity many could only dream of, Jacques says "it was a privilege" to have worked with the musician.

You can't really explain it to anybody, because it's such a huge moment.

"He was the most soft-hearted, genuine guy I ever knew. His ears were always open and his heart was always open. Nothing was ever too much, you could call him 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning. He was always there." says Jacques

According to Jacques the best advice he received from Theuns was to always stay humble, "and to know that what we are doing is a gift." "That will always stay with me," he says.

Theuns was diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2020. Blood tests confirmed that he had acute myeloid leukaemia - a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

He started chemotherapy shortly after receiving the diagnosis, and in December, he was already in remission. According to Netwerk24, he underwent a bone marrow transplant on 5 March.

The months following his diagnosis was a "rollercoaster, with ups and downs" says Jacques, adding: "We were looking forward to his full recovery." "The emotional battle he fought was massive and only he knew what he was experiencing," says Jacques.

Still reeling for Theuns' death, Jacques says that family, friends colleagues are all still processing the devastating loss.