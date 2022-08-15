TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala, 45, has died

Renowned kwaito group, TKZee, member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala, has died.

According to a press statement released by his family, the musician died from an epileptic seizure on Monday morning. He was 45.

"The family requests for privacy during this difficult period," the statement reads. "All details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course."

Following the news of his death, Orlando Pirates Football Club paid tribute to Tshabalala. His father, Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala, is the director of the football club.



"We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family and pledge our profound moral support," the football club's press statement read. "We supplicate that God gives the family fortitude at this moment of extreme grief and pain."

On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family.



On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family.



?? https://t.co/S6Gzo99b3q



— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2022

Tributes from the music industry and fans are pouring in on social media.





Tshabalala and his two friends Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala formed TKZee in the 1990s. The group shot to fame in the late 90s with their chart-topping singles Phalafala and Shibobo.





