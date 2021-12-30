5h ago

Trevor Noah returns to South Africa, shares first photo with Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah and American act­ress Minka Kelly have kept their relationship away from the media spotlight. (Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Trevor Noah is back on home soil – and he brought Minka Kelly along with him!

The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights star started dating in 2020 but split earlier this year. After grabbing lunch together and sneaking away on an island getaway shortly after, however, the two seemed to have worked things out.

"Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly," a source told E! News at the time. "They really like each other but needed to take a step back and slow things down."

Well, things seem to be heating up once more between the couple, with the comedian bringing the actor home with him for the holidays.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday.

Also present at what appeared to be a birthday lunch or dinner for the Joe Public Chief Creative Officer was Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe [sic] your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking," Trevor quipped in his caption.

SEE HIS POST HERE:

