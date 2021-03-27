Trevor Noah wins at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Trevor Noah is adding another trophy to his collection.

The 37-year-old won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information category at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

This is his fourth NAACP award he previously won in the categories Writing in a Comedy Series (2019), Literary Work - Biography/Auto Biography (2017) and Literary Work - Debut Author (2017).

The Daily Show also won Outstanding Short Form Series for Between The Scenes.

Trevor thanked his team on Instagram. He wrote: "I am surrounded by such an incredible team. Thank you @naacpimageawards, for shining a light on them! Big congrats to @TheDailyShow on 2 award wins!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

Trevor was also nominated in the Entertainer of The Year category alongside Viola Davis, Regina King and D-Nice. The winner will be announced at the main ceremony on 27 March.

The annual event hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People honour outstanding performances in film, TV, music and literature.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah gives Nomzamo Mbatha hilarious advice on how to live the LA life