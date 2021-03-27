1h ago

add bookmark

Trevor Noah wins at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording

Trevor Noah is adding another trophy to his collection.

The 37-year-old won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information category at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

This is his fourth NAACP award he previously won in the categories Writing in a Comedy Series (2019), Literary Work - Biography/Auto Biography (2017) and Literary Work - Debut Author (2017).

The Daily Show also won Outstanding Short Form Series for Between The Scenes.

Trevor thanked his team on Instagram. He wrote: "I am surrounded by such an incredible team. Thank you @naacpimageawards, for shining a light on them! Big congrats to @TheDailyShow on 2 award wins!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

Trevor was also nominated in the Entertainer of The Year category alongside Viola Davis, Regina King and D-Nice. The winner will be announced at the main ceremony on 27 March.

The annual event hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People honour outstanding performances in film, TV, music and literature.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah gives Nomzamo Mbatha hilarious advice on how to live the LA life 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trevor noahcelebrities
For subscribers
Filming a sci-fi movie in the Karoo

26 Mar

Filming a sci-fi movie in the Karoo
10 interesting facts about Aretha Franklin

25 Mar

10 interesting facts about Aretha Franklin
Miss Drag SA ready to hand over their crown

24 Mar

Miss Drag SA ready to hand over their crown
B-Girl Courtnaé Paul on making power moves

23 Mar

B-Girl Courtnaé Paul on making power moves
Read more here
Showmax
Watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban»

19 Mar

Watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban»
What. The. Actual? Stream Tali's Baby Diary»

19 Mar

What. The. Actual? Stream Tali's Baby Diary»
Test your love and enter Temptation Island SA now»

19 Mar

Test your love and enter Temptation Island SA now»
Stream Allen v. Farrow first on Showmax»

17 Mar

Stream Allen v. Farrow first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo