1h ago

add bookmark

Tributes pour in for rising SA hip hop star Tumi Tladi

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tumi Tladi in the music video for Presidential.
Tumi Tladi in the music video for Presidential.
Photo: YouTube/Tumi Tladi
  • Rising hip hop star Tumi Tladi died on Sunday, 10 July. He was 30.
  • Following news of his death, social media flooded with tributes.
  • Hours before his death, Tladi shared two tweets speaking about appreciating your loved ones.

Rising hip hop star Tumi Tladi died on Sunday, 10 July. He was 30.

Tladi's family confirmed the South African musician's death in a statement, asking for privacy during their grieving process. 

Following the news of his death, social media flooded with tributes to the rapper.

South African DJ, Dejavee, who Tladi announced new music with hours before his death, wrote on Twitter: "I will never heal from this," with multiple broken heart emojis.

Another of Tladi's collaborators, hip hop artist Mustbedubz, wrote: "Rest easy Tumi Tladi."

Tladi collaborated with Mustbedubz and Nadia Nakai on his most recent release, Presidential. The music video for the song was released on 1 July.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nakai shared a photo of herself and Tladi with the caption: "Hai Tumi #RIPBro." She later shared another story, saying: "Hai Tumi… Mxm I'm angry at you."

Nadia Nakai's Instagram Stories after news of Tumi
Nadia Nakai's Instagram Stories after news of Tumi Tladi's death.

Meanwhile, multiple South African public figures shared condolences in the comments section of Tladi's last Instagram post, which was shared on Friday.

Actor NaakMusiQ shared three broken heart emojis, while Savage Beauty actor Nandi Mbatha wrote: "Rest easy King," with a white dove and heart emoji.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

On Sunday, hours before his death, Tladi shared two tweets about appreciating your loved ones.

"You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there's a countdown, the small things don't matter anymore," he wrote in the one tweet, adding, "Love like they are leaving tomorrow," in the second.

The rapper also teased a new EP and new music with Dejavee and "a surprise artist called gushesh [sic]".

SEE MORE TRIBUTES HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tumi tladilocal celebrities
For subscribers
Things the world inherited from Vikings

3h ago

Things the world inherited from Vikings
In conversation with Taika Waititi

08 Jul

In conversation with Taika Waititi
The evolution of Jeremy Loops

07 Jul

The evolution of Jeremy Loops
Get to know local snake wrangler Mbali Mtshali

06 Jul

Get to know local snake wrangler Mbali Mtshali
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
No rules, no regrets in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls»

08 Jul

No rules, no regrets in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
All the drama in The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Part 1»

06 Jul

All the drama in The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo