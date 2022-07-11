Tributes pour in for rising SA hip hop star Tumi Tladi

Rising hip hop star Tumi Tladi died on Sunday, 10 July. He was 30.

Following news of his death, social media flooded with tributes.

Hours before his death, Tladi shared two tweets speaking about appreciating your loved ones.

Tladi's family confirmed the South African musician's death in a statement, asking for privacy during their grieving process.

South African DJ, Dejavee, who Tladi announced new music with hours before his death, wrote on Twitter: "I will never heal from this," with multiple broken heart emojis.

Another of Tladi's collaborators, hip hop artist Mustbedubz, wrote: "Rest easy Tumi Tladi."

Tladi collaborated with Mustbedubz and Nadia Nakai on his most recent release, Presidential. The music video for the song was released on 1 July.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nakai shared a photo of herself and Tladi with the caption: "Hai Tumi #RIPBro." She later shared another story, saying: "Hai Tumi… Mxm I'm angry at you."



Photo: Instagram/@nadianakai

Meanwhile, multiple South African public figures shared condolences in the comments section of Tladi's last Instagram post, which was shared on Friday.



Actor NaakMusiQ shared three broken heart emojis, while Savage Beauty actor Nandi Mbatha wrote: "Rest easy King," with a white dove and heart emoji.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.



On Sunday, hours before his death, Tladi shared two tweets about appreciating your loved ones.

"You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there's a countdown, the small things don't matter anymore," he wrote in the one tweet, adding, "Love like they are leaving tomorrow," in the second.

The rapper also teased a new EP and new music with Dejavee and "a surprise artist called gushesh [sic]".

You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

Love like they are leaving tomorrow. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

Oh ya’ll thought I was done? So I got the EP with @DeJaVee_SA then I’m still releasing a single with a surprise artist called gushesh and my boy @ipstatsk got an amapiano banger of Basadi also coming out! More music immediately!!!! — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

