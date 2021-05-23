Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes' Matsane dies in car accident

In a statement shared on Sunday, record label Kalawa Jazmee announced the death of Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, known as "Mjokes".

"It is with great sadness to announce that our KALAWA JAZMEE co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident," the press statement reads.

It goes on to say that the accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning after one of the group's performances.

"Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week," it concludes.

Sharing a message on their official Twitter account, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) wrote: "It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Kwaito group, Trompies member, Mjokes. It is reported that Mjokes (Emmanuel Matsane) died in a car accident after a performance in Meadowlands. Condolences to his friends, family and fans."

Messages from fans and industry friends also came streaming in on the social media platform.

