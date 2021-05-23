23m ago

add bookmark

Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes' Matsane dies in car accident

Nikita Coetzee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emmanual "Mjokes" Matsane
Emmanual "Mjokes" Matsane
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram/@mjokesmatsane

In a statement shared on Sunday, record label Kalawa Jazmee announced the death of Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, known as "Mjokes".

"It is with great sadness to announce that our KALAWA JAZMEE co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident," the press statement reads. 

It goes on to say that the accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning after one of the group's performances. 

"Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week," it concludes. 

Sharing a message on their official Twitter account, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) wrote: "It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Kwaito group, Trompies member, Mjokes. It is reported that Mjokes (Emmanuel Matsane) died in a car accident after a performance in Meadowlands. Condolences to his friends, family and fans."

Messages from fans and industry friends also came streaming in on the social media platform.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trompiesemmanuel matsanemjpkescelebritiesmusic
For subscribers
Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion

21 May

Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's romance

20 May

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's romance
The silence in this dark thriller speaks the loudest

19 May

The silence in this dark thriller speaks the loudest
We speak to director Joe Wright

18 May 2021

We speak to director Joe Wright
Read more here
Showmax
A heartwarming true story in Military Wives»

21 May

A heartwarming true story in Military Wives»
The next chapter of her story in Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»

21 May

The next chapter of her story in Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month »

21 May

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month »
Stream Adult Swim's Tigtone and more, first on Showmax»

19 May

Stream Adult Swim's Tigtone and more, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo