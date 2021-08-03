UNPACKED | Mohale Motaung's explosive allegations against 'estranged husband' Somizi Mhlongo

Actor Mohale Motaung accused his husband Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo of physical abuse in an explosive audio interview obtained by Sunday World.

The couple's relationship has been marred with rumours of infidelity and divorce since tying the knot in 2019.

Following the shocking allegations, both parties remained mum and at the time of publishing did not respond to Channel24's request for comment on claims of abuse and infidelity.

On Sunday, in an explosive audio interview obtained by Sunday World, actor Mohale Motaung made allegations of physical abuse against his "estranged" husband, Idols SA judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, dating back three weeks into their relationship.



The couple had a traditional wedding in 2019, followed by a fairytale white wedding in 2020; however, a few months months later, reports of trouble in paradise started to circulate.

In early 2020, Somizi said that the couple's plans for a third wedding celebration in Italy had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to True Love in February 2021, the couple said that they had been unable to "enjoy their relationship in peace" due to continuous reports about their troubled relationship. At the time, the couple said they "are still very much married and head over heels in love".

But soon thereafter, the couple who used to flood our social media timelines with loved-up dedications and romantic getaways, stopped posting about their relationship. Somizi has since unfollowed Mohale on Instagram.

Now, after months of denying rumours that their marriage is on the rocks, Mohale has addressed reports of infidelity and made domestic abuse allegations against his husband in an audio recording supposedly with producers of Living the Dream with Somizi, published on Sunday World.

Following the shocking allegations made against him on Sunday, Somizi made an appearance at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria, which he documented on Instagram Stories.

He also posted two Instagram posts late on Sunday, one with no caption another in isiZulu, of which he disabled the comments.

Channel24 contacted Mohale through All Inn Management for additional comment on the allegations made against Somizi, the current state of their marriage and his desired outcome following the release of the interview.

The Rockville actor, who did not respond to our request at the time of publishing, tweeted scripture from Philippians 4:6 on Sunday.

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God,' he tweeted.

In response to the allegations made against him, Phil Mphela released a statement on behalf of Somizi on social media. In the statement, Mohale was referred to as Somizi's "estranged husband."

"Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021. Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward," said the statement.

Channel24 contacted Somizi directly for comment. He did not respond at the time of publishing.

We also contacted his assistant Siphesihle Khumalo for additional comment and requested the contact information for Somizi's legal representatives.

*This is a developing story and will be updated should more information become available.