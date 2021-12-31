V&A Waterfront to ring in the new year with its magical beam of light

Cape Town's V&A Waterfront will for the second-year ring in the New Year with their magical beam of light.

In 2020 the shopping centre did away with ushering in the new year with the traditional fireworks display and found a safer way to keep residents from the Mother City at home and united in spirit amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the website, the beam symbolises creativity, hope, love, community, joy, harmony and gratitude.

The turning on of the beam will be streamed live on New Year's Eve on the V&A Waterfront's YouTube channel and Facebook page with a performance by husband-and-wife duo Deville. Viewers can tune in from 23:50.

The beam will be lit on 31 December for one hour and will shine daily at 21:00 for the next six days.