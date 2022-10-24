3h ago

Veteran actor Eric Nobbs, 68, has died

Eric Nobbs.
Photo: Herman Verwey/Gallo Images
  • South African actor Eric Nobbs has died. He was 68 years old.
  • His wife, Desré wrote on Facebook: "My soulmate is no more. The bottom fell out of my universe at 14:18."
  • Nobbs was filming the third season of the comedy series Lui maar op, Belinda in Cape Town.

Veteran Afrikaans actor Eric Nobbs died on Sunday afternoon in Cape Town. He was 68. The cause of his death is not known.

Nobbs was filming the third season of the Afrikaans comedy series Lui maar op, Belinda on kykNET (DStv 144), produced by Homebrew Films in Cape Town.

He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Desré, who wrote on Facebook: "My soulmate is no more. The bottom fell out of my universe at 14:18. I picked these little roses and wanted to Whatsapp him, now it's too late."

Waldimar Pelser, M-Net director of kykNET channels, told News24: "Eric was in Cape Town when he passed away and working on the third season of Lui Maar op, Belinda at the time of his passing.

"His death is an enormous shock to everybody that knew and worked with him. Throughout his career, he delivered remarkable performances and gave life to many characters on stage, in film and on television. Our thoughts are with his wife, family and colleagues."

Paul Venter, Homebrew Films producer, told News24: "Eric, whose very recognisable deep voice is now silent, was an exceptional person and an incredible actor.

"He always greeted everyone with an endearing smile, which radiated a calmness. Last week, the Homebrew Films team again had the privilege of experiencing Eric's gentle nature and remarkable acting skills first-hand when filming began on Lui maar op, Belinda's third season.

"His sudden passing leaves a big void in our industry, and we say a heavy farewell to him. Our deepest condolences to Eric's wife, Desré and his loved ones at this difficult time."

Nobbs is known for roles in multiple TV series, ranging from three seasons in the crime series Die Byl on kykNET and Showmax to two seasons of Lui maar op, Belinda and Geraldina die Tweede on kykNET, M-Net's Known Gods, and SABC2's Een Skoenlapper, Konings, Gauteng-aleng.

Other roles in TV and film include Kniediep in Warm Water and Vloeksteen, Boetie Gaan Border Toe, 1945, Sien Jy Nou, Ma-Plotters, Die Meester, Vlug an Egipte, Terug an Egipte, Hansie: A True Story, Thomas@, Black Velvet Band, the mini-series Rhodes, Kalahari Harry, Bopha!, the TV1-soap Glaskasteel, Die Prins van Pretoria, The Fourth Reich, Mooirivier, Windprints, Moordspeletjies, Die Losprys, Hoekie vir Eensames, Dirk Hoffman, Donderhoek, Kooperasiestories, Die Dood van Elmien Adler, As Ons Twee Eers Getroud Is, City Lovers, Die Kaktustuintjie and Moordenaarskaroo.

Nobbs made his professional stage debut in the 1978 production of PACT's (Performing Arts Council of the Transvaal) Die Keiser of Bartho Smith, followed by Faan se Stasie, Pa Maak vir my 'n Vlieër Pa, The Road to Slagtersnek, A Streetcar named Desire and Huis op Horings.

Over the years, Nobbs also appeared on stage in Doppers and Filistyne, which was his first one-man show, Donkerland, Die Skandaal, One Man's Life, Broekbrein, Tell Me the Truth, Sophia Mentz Beredder haar Boedel, as well as Leopards, Love Potions and Other Marico Tales.

