Veteran actor Lieb Bester (72) dies

Veteran actor Lieb Bester has died shortly after he battled Covid-19. He was 72.

The co-presenter of Met 'n Huppel in die Stap on kykNET (DStv 144) died on Wednesday morning in Pretoria. His brother reverend André Bester confirmed his death to Netwerk24.

Lieb was hospitalised twice for Covid-19, and during his second hospitalisation on 3 July, he said that it "was a miracle" that he had survived.

He was first hospitalised for Covid-19 on 24 June, during which his kidneys were only functioning 27% but improved to 40%. He was discharged from the hospital on 13 July and was recuperating at home.

Lieb is best known for roles in Afrikaans TV soaps like kykNET's Villa Rosa and Binnelanders and in drama series like Spoorloos and Arsenaal on SABC2.

Other TV roles included appearances in Sterk Skemer, the presenter of the forensic crime show Kriminele Meesterbrein on kykNET, Ietermagô, Fluiters, Jackpot, Justice for All, Soldier Soldier of the BBC, Paradys, Opdrag, TJ 7, Phoenix en Kie, Sleurstroom, Die Avonture van Joachim Verwey, Grondbaronne, Agter Elke Man, Triptiek II, as well as Dis Koud Hier and the mini-series Saints, Sinners and Settlers.

In films he appeared in the shortfilms My Gelykenis (2019) and Stof (2003), Winnie Mandela, Stander, Panic Mechanic, Agter Elke Man, Savage Encounter, Een Skoenlapper, Die Rebel, Liefste Madelein, Hank, Hennery & Vriend, Jakkalsdraai se Mense, Die Vierde Kabinet, If This be Treason, Joburg Blues, Mirage Eskader, Adam, The Making of the Mahatma, Ses Soldate, Skadu's van Gister and Seun van die Wildtemmer in 1973.

Lied was also a musician and played the piano, the organ, guitar, concertina and the accordion and was part of the group Take 3 with Jan Coetzer en Deon Heyneke. His albums include Herinneringe (2019), Tranquilla, Met 'n Lieb in Jou Hart, Ou Kraalliedjies, Skoffel tot Dagbreek I en II and Fantasia.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicole.