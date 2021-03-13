1h ago

UPDATE | Menzi Ngubane, 56, died of stroke, family confirms

Nikita Coetzee
Menzi Ngubane
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane has died.
  • In a statement shared with Channel24, the family confirmed that the 56-year-old died at home from a stroke.
  • The statement also shares details about the actors struggles with kidney failure and diabetes.

UPDATE: Saturday, 13 March.

21:14

In a statement shared with Channel24, the family of veteran actor Menzi Ngubane confirmed the star died at home from a stroke.

"As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course," a family spokesperson said. 

The statement also addressed in detail Menzi's struggle with kidney failure.

"Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith born actor spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.

"Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane's numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed in a kidney recipients list and  ultimately received a donor ensuring he continued and sustained his acting career until recently.

"Over the subsequent years, Menzi has spoken openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease," it read.


Veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane has died. 

Speaking to Channel24, Naomi Mokhele from Sebabatso Media confirmed the actor's death. 

Menzi was well known for his on role shows like Generations and Gaz'Lam

Both Menzi's official Instagram and Twitter account also had a post with the actor's image and the words: "A giant has fallen," along with a white dove and broken heart emoji. 

This is a developing story.


