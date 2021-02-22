Vusi Nova sets the record straight on his relationship with Somizi

Speaking to broadcaster Jon Savage on his podcast What's Your Poison, singer Vusi Nova talked about his previous drug use and relationship with Somizi Mhlongo.

The star explains that it was in his teenage years after moving to Johannesburg that his drug addiction started to take flight. "It started with a joint here and there before moving to 20 joints a day, and then I went onto Mandrax, crack cocaine, ecstasy and more. I went all the way," Vusi explains. "I got really addicted to crack cocaine, and it went on for years."

Vusi adds that losing his mother was one of the most difficult times in his life.

I was still doing drugs when my mom passed away. I was 21 at the time, and it was then when things got really bad. My mom left me a [lot] of cash when she passed, and, as my way of grieving, I spent all of that money.

He adds that it was only recently that he started speaking about his drug problem and the real reason his mom passed away.



"My mother was HIV positive and, for the longest time, I was telling people that she had cancer because I was afraid of how people would label her," he admits.

"That shame made my drug use even more extreme."

The star adds that now that he is clean, he can finally give his mother the honour she deserves and all of the lessons she had taught him have made up the album that he has dedicated to her.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The star has also made headlines because of his unique friendship with Somizi. Many have wondered just how close the two are - and Vusi sets the record straight. "I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He's so real and supportive," Vusi explains.

"Somizi is one of those genuine people that believes that if you have a dream, no matter how big, you can work towards it and achieve it. His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible. Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible."

Vusi admits that it is not often you find someone you are able to trust with your life and that when you do find someone like this, it's important to nurture that relationship.

"People out there are saying that we are dating but we're not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot," Vusi tells Jon. "With us, it's realness all the way. It's been 16 years now and we're still going strong."

New episodes of What's Your Poison are available weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and can be found www.jonsavage.com.