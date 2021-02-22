22 Feb

add bookmark

Vusi Nova sets the record straight on his relationship with Somizi

Compiled by Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vusi Nova
Vusi Nova
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Speaking to broadcaster Jon Savage on his podcast What's Your Poison, singer Vusi Nova talked about his previous drug use and relationship with Somizi Mhlongo. 
  • The star explains that it was in his teenage years after moving to Johannesburg that his drug addiction started to take flight.
  • "I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry," he says about his relationship with the Idols SA judge.

Speaking to broadcaster Jon Savage on his podcast What's Your Poison, singer Vusi Nova dished on his previous drug use and his relationship with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

The star explains that it was in his teenage years after moving to Johannesburg that his drug addiction started to take flight. "It started with a joint here and there before moving to 20 joints a day, and then I went onto Mandrax, crack cocaine, ecstasy and more. I went all the way," Vusi explains. "I got really addicted to crack cocaine, and it went on for years."

Vusi adds that losing his mother was one of the most difficult times in his life.

I was still doing drugs when my mom passed away. I was 21 at the time, and it was then when things got really bad. My mom left me a [lot] of cash when she passed, and, as my way of grieving, I spent all of that money.

He adds that it was only recently that he started speaking about his drug problem and the real reason his mom passed away.

"My mother was HIV positive and, for the longest time, I was telling people that she had cancer because I was afraid of how people would label her," he admits.

"That shame made my drug use even more extreme."

The star adds that now that he is clean, he can finally give his mother the honour she deserves and all of the lessons she had taught him have made up the album that he has dedicated to her.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The star has also made headlines because of his unique friendship with Somizi. Many have wondered just how close the two are - and Vusi sets the record straight. "I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He's so real and supportive," Vusi explains.

"Somizi is one of those genuine people that believes that if you have a dream, no matter how big, you can work towards it and achieve it. His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible. Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible."

Vusi admits that it is not often you find someone you are able to trust with your life and that when you do find someone like this, it's important to nurture that relationship.

"People out there are saying that we are dating but we're not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot," Vusi tells Jon. "With us, it's realness all the way. It's been 16 years now and we're still going strong."

New episodes of What's Your Poison are available weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and can be found www.jonsavage.com.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Kurt Darren celebrates birthday with incredible safari holiday
Thando Thabethe buys her mom a house - a look inside!
Survivor's Rob Bentele SA's new Bachelor? He says: 'Anything is possible'
Read more on:
somizi mhlongovusi novalocal celebrities
For subscribers
forsubscribers
SA's Alan Santini on finding love on reality TV

12h ago

SA's Alan Santini on finding love on reality TV
forsubscribers
An in-depth look at #FreeBritney

22 Feb

An in-depth look at #FreeBritney
forsubscribers
An exploration of the darker side of seaside towns

19 Feb

An exploration of the darker side of seaside towns
forsubscribers
We speak to SA-born wrestler Angélico

17 Feb

We speak to SA-born wrestler Angélico
Read more here
Showmax
Humans are the prey in The Hunt»

19 Feb

Humans are the prey in The Hunt»
Watch the new season of The River»

19 Feb

Watch the new season of The River»
Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»

19 Feb

Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»
Stream Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen»

18 Feb

Stream Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo