WATCH LIVE | The funeral service of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

The funeral service of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

accreditation
Graye Morkel, Leandra Engelbrecht (@leandram_engel)
0:00
Shaleen Surtie-Richards.
Photo: Foto24/Nelius Rademan/Gallo Images

  • South African actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday.
  • Best known for her title role in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind and as Ester Willemse in the M-Net soap opera Egoli: Place Of Gold, Shaleen had been awarded a special provincial funeral. 
  • All national flags will be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on Sunday.

South African actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday.

Shaleen was best known for her title role in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind and as Ester Willemse in the M-Net soap opera Egoli: Place Of Gold.

The 66-year-old, who most recently portrayed the role of retired nurse Muriel Foster on KykNET's Arendsvlei, was found dead in a Cape Town guest house, where she was staying while filming scenes for the Afrikaans telenovela.

A funeral service, honouring the life of the beloved actor, takes place on  Sunday, 13 June, at Durbanville Memorial Park, Cape Town, at 14:30. Awarded a special provincial funeral, all national flags will be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape. A private cremation will be held on Monday.

As tributes continue to pour in across the country, Shaleen is remembered as a trailblazer who paved the way for coloured actors in South Africa. With a celebrated career spanning nearly four decades, the actor was instrumental in ensuring female voices be heard, and she moved a nation with the characters she passionately brought to life. 

WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE LIVE HERE:

