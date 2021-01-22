WATCH: Siv Ngesi's fabulous drag transformation will have your jaw on the floor

Strap in, crazy contours and (albeit padded) curves ahead!

With the help of Cape Town drag queen, Manila Von Teez, TV personality Siv Ngesi underwent a fabulous drag transformation.

"I introduce to you, Sivanna," Siv posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of his fierce drag persona.

In a video documenting his full drag transformation, Siv says: "I've always been inspired by drag and drag is an incredible artform." But according to the Still Breathing actor his beard has always held him back - well, not anymore. Heels, press on nails and full tuck - he's gone all in!

ALSO READ | Review: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Manila guides Siv through every stage of the process and explains how she uses makeup to give the illusion of a more feminine features.

Siv's fairy drag mother also guides him through "tucking", before moving on to creating curves and of course laying and slaying a wig!

"I've always wanted to join the drag family, so feisty @manilavonteez took me under her wing for a transformation that will blow your minds," says Siv.

WATCH THE EPIC TRANSFORMATION HERE: