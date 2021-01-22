22 Jan

WATCH: Siv Ngesi's fabulous drag transformation will have your jaw on the floor

Graye Morkel
Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi
Photo: Gallo

Strap in, crazy contours and (albeit padded) curves ahead! 

With the help of Cape Town drag queen, Manila Von Teez, TV personality Siv Ngesi underwent a fabulous drag transformation.

"I introduce to you, Sivanna," Siv posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of his fierce drag persona. 

In a video documenting his full drag transformation, Siv says: "I've always been inspired by drag and drag is an incredible artform." But according to the Still Breathing actor his beard has always held him back - well, not anymore. Heels, press on nails and full tuck - he's gone all in! 

ALSO READ | Review: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Manila guides Siv through every stage of the process and explains how she uses makeup to give the illusion of a more feminine features.

Siv's fairy drag mother also guides him through "tucking", before moving on to creating curves and of course laying and slaying a wig! 

"I've always wanted to join the drag family, so feisty @manilavonteez took me under her wing for a transformation that will blow your minds," says Siv.

WATCH THE EPIC TRANSFORMATION HERE

