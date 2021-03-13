1h ago

'We lost a legend' - South Africans react to the death of Menzi Ngubane

Nikita Coetzee
Photo: Sean Gallup/Gallo Images

South Africans are mourning veteran actor Menzi Ngubane after news of his death broke on Saturday. 

In a statement shared with Channel24, the star's family confirmed he died due to stroke at home. 

Messages came streaming in on Twitter on Saturday evening, with people expressing shock and heartbreak at the news of the actor's passing. 

Menzi's career spanned more than three decades. The actor was well known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo in Generations. His last prominent role was as Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020. 


menzi ngubanelocal celebritiescelebrities
