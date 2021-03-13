'We lost a legend' - South Africans react to the death of Menzi Ngubane

South Africans are mourning veteran actor Menzi Ngubane after news of his death broke on Saturday.

In a statement shared with Channel24, the star's family confirmed he died due to stroke at home.

Messages came streaming in on Twitter on Saturday evening, with people expressing shock and heartbreak at the news of the actor's passing.

Menzi's career spanned more than three decades. The actor was well known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo in Generations. His last prominent role was as Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020.

Rest easy #menzingubane??????????

Life is indeed very short.

We lost a legend — Kind Vicky?? (@Iam_VickyWOG) March 13, 2021

Rest well legend, thank you for your contribution to our entertainment industry #Legend #MenziNgubane — Pam (@brownsuggaar) March 13, 2021

South Africa has truly lost an amazing acting talent.



This is truly heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the Ngubane family and all of friends and industry colleagues.



May the soul of #MenziNgubane Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cYMwJQEzSg — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 13, 2021

Rest in peace Menzi Ngubane, one of the greatest actors I have known. #MenziNgubane #RipMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/8atOgXwfma — Sesh Duma (@Sesh_Duma) March 13, 2021

A Icon Has Fallen ??, May The Great Giant Soul Of Menzi Ngubane Rest In Peace And Power ???? ??? #MenziNgubane #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/piFU0RxVv4 — The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) March 13, 2021

Legendary! That's the best way I can describe this man.



Rest easy King ??Thank you for all that you have done for the arts in this country. We won't forget you ?????#MenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/e9pmLYB3DS — Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) March 13, 2021

You have ran your race.. Rest well! #MenziNgubane — Gbengulo (@HerrFemz) March 13, 2021

A whole lot of us literally grew up watching Menzi Ngubane on our screens. We were waiting for his appearance on The Queen. His last TV appearance on Isibaya was sure as hell interesting and magnitude. May his soul rest in perfect peace ???????#MenziNgubane#RIPMenziNgubane — Thóriiso (@thoriiso_m) March 13, 2021



