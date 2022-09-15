1h ago

Former YoTV presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
  • TV and radio presenter and actor Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died.
  • Their cause of death has not yet been revealed.
  • The Leqela family has described their sudden death as a "gut-wrenching loss".

Former YoTV presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died.

Leqela, also known as Lumkeezy, died on Wednesday, 14 September. Their cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community, and ultimately, to the South African broadcast and television community," the family said in a press statement. "Lumko lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. As we process this shock as a community, let us remember their light in this world."

Leqela made their debut in the entertainment industry on SABC 1's YoTV. They then pursued a career in television broadcast, radio production and acting.

"In their own words, Lumko was an 'accomplished TV and radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces'," the statement continued. "The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult loss."

On social media, YoTV said it was "extremely saddened" by their death.

"The South African socialite was born and bred in the Eastern Cape with dreams of making it big, and they made sure to leave a mark," YoTV wrote in the caption to a photo of Leqela. "Your charisma and your passion for media contributed a lot to pop culture, and we believe you influenced the youth of our generation positively."

"Rest easy, Lumko; we'll never forget you."

Details on the memorial and funeral arrangements of Leqela will be shared in due course.


